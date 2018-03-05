I Tried Internet-Famous Baking Hacks To See Which Ones Actually Work

Marie Telling / BuzzFeed

DID IT WORK?: Yeah, but I didn't really nail it.

THE RESULTS: I followed the instructions from this video, set my hair dryer on warm, and positioned it about a foot and a half away from the cake.

Once I turned the hair dryer on, it took a few seconds before anything happened to the frosting. Then, it quickly looked like it was melting, which freaked me out. I was so afraid to ruin the whole thing that I spent much less time warming up the rest of the cake. Because of that, parts of the frosting were shinier than others.

I figured the gloss might just go away once the frosting cooled down again,

but surprisingly, it kept its shine. I think the trick is just to make sure you use the hair dryer evenly — not too close, not too far — over the surface of the cake so you don't end up with a big old mess like I did.